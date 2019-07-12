SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a top pick rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €119.91 ($139.43).

SAP stock opened at €121.16 ($140.88) on Monday. SAP has a 12-month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12-month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market cap of $145.05 billion and a PE ratio of 44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

