Scroll (SCRL) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Scroll (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Scroll has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a total market cap of $17.24 million and $105,841.00 worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001643 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00272605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.01403570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00023913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll launched on April 17th, 2018. Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,335,366 tokens. The official message board for Scroll is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. Scroll’s official website is www.scroll.network. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

Buying and Selling Scroll

Scroll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

