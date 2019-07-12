Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director Sells C$40,554.54 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) Director George Wadsworth sold 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.02, for a total value of C$40,554.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,891,382.56.

TSE SES opened at C$7.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.68. Secure Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 80.00.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$788.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

SES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on WestJet Airlines from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

