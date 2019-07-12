Semux (SEM) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Semux has a market cap of $1.19 million and $74,037.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040695 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00012764 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00015161 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000114 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,100,719 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

