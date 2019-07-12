ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $44.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 37.87%. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,828,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,612,000 after buying an additional 151,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 19,732 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 40,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 46,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

