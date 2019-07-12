SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of STRNY stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05. SEVERN TRENT PL/S has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $27.12.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.656 dividend. This is an increase from SEVERN TRENT PL/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

