Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $60,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,033.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,555 shares in the company, valued at $6,606,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 899,276 shares of company stock worth $55,858,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $7,169,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,197,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 823,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after buying an additional 64,385 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter worth about $1,183,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 525,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

