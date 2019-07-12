Short Interest in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Declines By 28.2%

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,966,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 30th total of 9,705,700 shares. Currently, 12.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE BKS remained flat at $$6.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 502,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.05. Barnes & Noble has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.05 million. Barnes & Noble had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Barnes & Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKS shares. Gabelli lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.71 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 57,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Company Profile

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

