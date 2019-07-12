Short Interest in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Increases By 24.4%

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the May 30th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CZNC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.31. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $29.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 32.30%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,203 shares of company stock worth $32,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 937,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after buying an additional 14,961 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Citizens & Northern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

