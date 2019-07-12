Short Interest in Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Declines By 12.5%

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 30th total of 624,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of CAAP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,061. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $360.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,034,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 1,466,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 214,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

