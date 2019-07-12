Short Interest in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Decreases By 14.0%

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the May 30th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,056. The stock has a market cap of $378.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.85. Haynes International has a one year low of $24.46 and a one year high of $43.20.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $127.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.64 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,257.14%.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.