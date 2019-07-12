Short Interest in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Declines By 15.9%

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,045,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 30th total of 3,622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

INTU traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,072. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $281.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

