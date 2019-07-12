Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increases By 43.1%

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the May 30th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Mercantile Bank has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.17.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,332. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a market capitalization of $523.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBWM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,115,000 after purchasing an additional 106,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

