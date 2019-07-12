Short Interest in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Decreases By 23.1%

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 30th total of 864,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,628. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $617.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.