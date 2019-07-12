Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Declines By 18.5%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,376,200 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 30th total of 1,688,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 57.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OTLK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.86.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.59 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Outlook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

