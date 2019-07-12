Silver Predator (CVE:SPD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Silver Predator Corp (CVE:SPD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Silver Predator (CVE:SPD)

Silver Predator Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Taylor silver-gold project, which consists of 131 unpatented lode claims, 4 patented lode claims, and 5 unpatented mill site claims located in Nevada.

