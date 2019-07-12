Social Activity Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $133.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $119,909.00 and $133.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00524666 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00104303 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008479 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Social Activity Token (CRYPTO:SAT) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social.

Social Activity Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

