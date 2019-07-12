Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. Sohu.com has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $431.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 294,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 53.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 11.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 371,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 170,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth approximately $6,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.