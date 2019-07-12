Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $10.95. Sonos shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 12,286 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Lovesac in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 517,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $5,444,095.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 16,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $193,931.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

