Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.20. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 32,000 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Spanish Broadcasting System alerts:

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spanish Broadcasting System had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter.

Spanish Broadcasting System Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.