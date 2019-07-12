SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Trading Down 0.2%

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.41 and last traded at $109.41, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XITK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter.

