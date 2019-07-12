Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $5.15 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00273398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.01398663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000780 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00128863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00023901 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,116,078 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

