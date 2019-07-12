Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPR stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 98 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.25.

In related news, insider Alexander Adam bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,973.50 ($13,032.14).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

