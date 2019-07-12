Sprouts (SPRTS) Market Cap Achieves $552,038.00

Sprouts (CURRENCY:SPRTS) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Sprouts has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Sprouts has a market capitalization of $552,038.00 and approximately $551.00 worth of Sprouts was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sprouts coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 85.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000405 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Sprouts

Sprouts (CRYPTO:SPRTS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2015. Sprouts’ total supply is 15,722,227,705,568 coins. Sprouts’ official Twitter account is @SproutCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sprouts is www.sprouts-coin.org/en.

Sprouts Coin Trading

Sprouts can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sprouts directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sprouts should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sprouts using one of the exchanges listed above.

