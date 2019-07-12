Ssab (STO:SSAB-B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ssab Ab (STO:SSAB-B) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.62. Ssab shares last traded at $26.31, with a volume of 1,683,470 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 27.64.

About Ssab (STO:SSAB-B)

SSAB AB is a Sweden-based company active within the steel industry. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of high strength steel products and solutions. It develops its products together with customers in order to create an offering comprised of solutions ranging from lightness and durability to strength, efficiency, sustainability and safety.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Ssab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.