Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STM. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stabilus presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.88 ($68.46).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus stock opened at €37.28 ($43.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.76. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 12-month high of €77.85 ($90.52). The company has a market capitalization of $920.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.58.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.