SteepCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $625.00 (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 72.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. SteepCoin has a market capitalization of $40,362.00 and approximately $625.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.