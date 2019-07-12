Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $87,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 113,763 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $4,216,056.78.

On Friday, June 28th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $91,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $90,425.00.

On Friday, June 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 1,360,909 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $53,170,714.63.

Slack stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Slack has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

