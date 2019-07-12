STV Group (LON:STVG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 million and a PE ratio of 87.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 360.99. STV Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 458 ($5.98).

About STV Group

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

