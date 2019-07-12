SunTrust Banks Begins Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.23.

Get Redfin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.36. Redfin has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $67,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,381 shares of company stock valued at $664,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,684,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,450,000 after acquiring an additional 921,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after acquiring an additional 417,458 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,084,000 after acquiring an additional 260,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.