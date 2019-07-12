Superdry (LON:SDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Investec lowered shares of Superdry to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of from GBX 545 ($7.12) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superdry has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 618.33 ($8.08).

Get Superdry alerts:

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 449.20 ($5.87) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,399 ($18.28).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.