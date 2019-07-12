Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.70. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 26,882 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.