SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Mallinckrodt from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. FIG Partners downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.28.

SIVB stock opened at $217.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 36.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,304 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $554,734.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,654.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Clendening purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.12 per share, with a total value of $199,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 27,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

