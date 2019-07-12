Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sylvania Platinum Ltd (LON:SLP)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $29.50. Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 114,366 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.