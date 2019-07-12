SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.77

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and traded as high as $72.68. SYSCO shares last traded at $72.61, with a volume of 680,271 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.73.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,825,000 after buying an additional 54,838 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 96,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 113,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,070,000 after buying an additional 1,076,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

