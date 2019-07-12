T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $109.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.32 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,054,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,618 shares of company stock worth $7,400,440. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 26,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,354,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

