Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $405,440.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $405,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.