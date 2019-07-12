Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRHC. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Beigene to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Twin Disc from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.36. 2,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $52,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $405,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,270 shares of company stock worth $2,457,654. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.