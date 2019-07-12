Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.68

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.67. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 58,800 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on TKO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Capstone Mining in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.62 million and a PE ratio of -6.18.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$70.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

