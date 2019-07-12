Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

Shares of LON:TW opened at GBX 164.85 ($2.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.24. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

