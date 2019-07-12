Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Facebook from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE:TER traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.26. 1,401,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $494,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory R. Beecher sold 40,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,932,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,066.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,345 shares of company stock worth $3,751,648 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Teradyne by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,330,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

