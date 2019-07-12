The Medicines’ (MDCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zagg from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $129.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Medicines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Shares of MDCO opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.05. The Medicines has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $41.57.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Medicines will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Medicines news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,606,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 726,000 shares of company stock worth $24,737,140 in the last 90 days. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $4,251,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Medicines by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

