Thomas F. Jr. Helms Sells 15,000 Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Stock

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) stock remained flat at $$20.25 on Friday. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $100.01 million during the quarter.

About Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

