Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $7.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on THO. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.23 per share, for a total transaction of $202,880.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,501.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,409,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Thor Industries by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THO traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,932. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $109.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

