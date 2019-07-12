Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0054 (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $14.77 million and $314,685.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinBene and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01393604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00026707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00130287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,752,987,802 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

Time New Bank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, Hotbit, Binance, OKEx, C2CX, OTCBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

