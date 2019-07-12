Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Lennar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $36.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $629,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $897,952. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,091,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,877,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,078,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,837,000 after acquiring an additional 673,868 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,362,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

