TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 182.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 78,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.61. 43,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

