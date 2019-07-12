Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 4% Over Last Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Tripio token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $2.85 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00271041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.62 or 0.01397920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00026352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00129636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,665,070,012 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

