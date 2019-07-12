TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,238.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded 84.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $4.19 million and approximately $1,238.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRONCLASSIC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00267316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.01408666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00026958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000752 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic.

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

