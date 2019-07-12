Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.72 Million

Analysts predict that Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) will announce $793.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the lowest is $762.44 million. Tronox posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised HAYS PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Unisys to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $55,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,305.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,027 shares of company stock worth $305,315. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 126,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

TROX traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 2,920,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 3.29. Tronox has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.